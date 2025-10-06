Lanka Premier League 2025 begins on Dec 1; India players set to particpate

New Delhi, Oct 6 The sixth edition of the Lanka Premier League (LPL) will take place from December 1 to 23, featuring 24 days of action-packed T20 cricket — the longest season in the tournament’s history. For the first time ever, Indian cricketers are set to participate, with their names soon to be revealed, bringing a new wave of excitement to fans throughout the region.

This edition will feature a total of 24 matches, comprising 20 league fixtures and 4 knockout games, hosted across three premier venues – R. Premadasa International Cricket Stadium in Colombo, Pallekele International Cricket Stadium in Kandy, and Rangiri Dambulla International Cricket Stadium in Dambulla.

Samantha Dodanwela, Tournament Director, LPL, said, “The timing of this edition has been carefully chosen to ensure that players gain maximum exposure and high-quality match practice in the lead-up to a global cricketing year. Over the seasons, the LPL has emerged as a breeding ground for fresh talent, with several youngsters making their mark alongside international stars. This year too, we believe the league will throw up exciting new names who can go on to spring surprises on the world stage ahead of the World Cup.”

The tournament format involves all five franchises facing each other twice during the league phase. After the round-robin stage, the top four teams will advance to the playoffs. The first playoff match, Qualifier 1, will be played between the top two teams, with the winner securing a direct spot in the final. The teams finishing third and fourth will compete in the Eliminator, and the winner of that match will face the loser of Qualifier 1 in Qualifier 2, which will decide the second finalist.

With actions taking place just months before the massive global cricket event, the LPL 2025 is set to be an intense display of both international and Sri Lankan talent. It will boost excitement among fans across the subcontinent in the build-up to the World Cup year.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor