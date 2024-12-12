Lanka T10 Super League: Jaffna Titans register easy win against Colombo Jaguars

Kandy (Sri Lanka), Dec 12 Jaffna Titans registered a comprehensive win against Colombo Jaguars by 40 runs to add two more points to the tally in the Lanka T10 Super League at Pallekele International Cricket Stadium on a rain-marred second day.

Jaffna rode on spectacular batting by opener Kusal Mendis and his Sri Lankan teammate Charith Asalanka to post a mammoth 138/6 in 10 overs on the board. While Mendis struck 37 off just 19 deliveries, Asalanka notched up 56 off 24 with the help of five maximums and as many fours. For the Jaguars, skipper Angelo Mathews and Ali Khan picked up two wickets each.

Later, bowlers especially youngster Treveen Mathew who has been gathering praise from everyone for his spin bowling did the job for the Titans and restricted the opposition to 98/6. The Colombo Jaguars never really got the start they needed and lost wickets at regular intervals. Treveen Mathew once again showed his skills and returned with bowling figures of 3/18 in 20 overs.

Earlier, the first match on Day 2 between Kandy Bolts and Nuwara Eliya Kings was called off due to rain after just 3.3 overs.

Kandy Bolts who were batting first had put up 38/1 with Sri Lanka opener Pathum Nissanka being not out at 26 off 11 when rain arrived. The second fixture between Galle Marvels and Hambantota Bangla Tigers was abandoned without a toss.

