Last minute dagger ends India’s winless campaign at AFC Women’s Futsal Asian Cup 2025 Qualifiers

Yogyakarta (Indonesia), Jan 19 India dished out a vastly improved display before being edged out by Kyrgyzstan 3-4 in their concluding Group B tie of the AFC Women’s Futsal Asian Cup 2025 Qualifiers on Sunday.

Trailing 1-3 at half time after taking the lead in the third minute through Drishti Pant, the Indian girls wreaked havoc in the rival defence in the final five minutes to make it 3-3, thanks to two dazzling strikes by deceptive attacker Khushbu Saroj (34’, 40’).

Yet, the pleasure of taking at least a point home remained unfulfilled as the goal by Nazik Kumyshbek Kyzy, with less than 25 seconds remaining, saw the Kyrgyzstan have the last laugh.

The winners scored the other goals through Aizhan Boronbekova (10’), Nursuluu Murzakulova (12’), Rebecca Zamthianmawi (OG, 18’). It was Kyrgyzstan's first victory in the group after losing against hosts Indonesia and Hong Kong.

While the disappointment of defeat, the third consecutive in their maiden campaign, writ large on their faces, the three goals they scored against more experienced opponents were clear indications of the fight the Indian girls put up without lowering their guard even once.

It was also a day when Drishti Pant created history by scoring India’s first international goal in women’s futsal. India began with a bang. In the third minute, Rebecca passed the ball for skipper Arya More, who promptly sent it for Drishti to find the target.

As the Indian bench erupted in joy, Drishti moved into Indian football’s hall of fame, in the elite company of two others, S Raman and Tababi Devi. Both are credited for scoring India’s first goals in FIFA-recognised internationals in men’s and women’s football, respectively.

While Raman’s goal came on July 31, 1948 against France, Tababi Devi achieved the feat against Hong Kong on December 5, 1997. Now it was time for Drishti to emulate the two in women’s futsal.

India’s finest time in the match, if not in the tournament, came between 35th and 40th minutes. Khushbu was on a song; even the faint smell of her caused panic in the Kyrgyz defence. Her first goal was the result of sheer opportunism as Khushbu dragged the ball in when it was almost rolling over the line and beat the goalkeeper with a deft touch.

Khushbu’s next goal, that restored parity, albeit temporarily, was a long-ranger; the rival defence was waiting for her to pass the ball, but she deceived them with a direct shot.

However, the last-minute winner by Kyrgyzstan's Nazik Kumyshbek Kyzy put paid to India’s hopes.

