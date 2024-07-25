Laura Delany to lead Ireland women for white-ball series vs SL

Dublin, July 25 Laura Delany will lead the 14-member women's squad for the three ODIs and two T20Is series against Sri Lanka starting on August 11 at Dublin.

The squad sees the inclusion of two debutantes, Christina Coulter-Reilly and Alice Tector. Alice Tector, notably, the younger sister of Irish men’s international Harry Tector has also been included in the team.

Una Raymond-Hoey returns to the senior squad after a hiatus since her last international appearance in 2019. Her return is expected to bolster the team's experience and depth.

"Every international series for us is really important because we know we want to see progression," he said. Acknowledging the strength of the Sri Lankan team, he noted, "Sri Lanka have really improved – we were obviously hoping to play them in the final in the [T20 World Cup] qualifiers, but didn’t quite get there," head coach Ed Joyce said.

He also pointed out the rising talents within the Sri Lankan team, describing them as "young and hungry and doing really well." He anticipates both the T20I and ODI series to be tough contests.

The series will kick off with three ODIs, followed by two T20Is. The matches will be played at key venues in Belfast and Dublin, providing a home advantage that the Irish team will look to capitalize on. With points at stake for the ICC Women’s Championship, the series holds significant importance for Ireland’s standing on the international stage.

T20I Squad:

Laura Delany (c), Ava Canning, Christina Coulter-Reilly, Alana Dalzell, Amy Hunter, Arlene Kelly, Gaby Lewis, Jane Maguire, Cara Murray, Leah Paul, Orla Prendergast, Una Raymond-Hoey, Freya Sargent, Rebecca Stokell

ODI Squad:

Laura Delany (c), Ava Canning, Alana Dalzell, Amy Hunter, Arlene Kelly, Gaby Lewis, Joanna Loughran, Aimee Maguire, Leah Paul, Orla Prendergast, Una Raymond-Hoey, Freya Sargent, Rebecca Stokell, Alice Tector

Fixtures:

T20Is:

Ireland vs Sri Lanka, Pembroke – August 11

Ireland vs Sri Lanka, Pembroke – August 13

ODIs:

Ireland vs Sri Lanka, Stormont – August 16

Ireland vs Sri Lanka, Stormont – August 18

Ireland vs Sri Lanka, Stormont – August 20

