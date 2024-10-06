Legendary cricketer Brian Lara visits Kolkata's iconic Suruchi Sangha Club Durga Puja pandal

Kolkata (West Bengal) [India], October 6 : Legendary cricketer Brian Lara on Sunday visited South Kolkata's famous Suruchi Sangha Club Durga Puja pandal.

During the event, West Bengal State Minister Aroop Biswas was also present with Durga Puja committee members. Lara also clicked a selfie with the Durga idol on Sunday.

Speaking to the reporters, the former Caribbean cricketer said that Durga Puja is a wonderful festival. He added that it was his first time in Kolkata during the festive season.

"I think it (Durga Puja) is a wonderful festival. It's my first time here. The love and appreciation that everyone shows whenever I am in India, especially in Kolkata on a day such as today is very special...," Lara said.

Durga Puja, also known as Durgotsava, is a major Hindu festival celebrated annually in honour of Goddess Durga. It symbolises the triumph of good over evil, as Goddess Durga vanquished the demon Mahishasura.

The festival typically lasts 10 days (Navaratri), with the main celebrations occurring during the last four days (Saptami, Ashtami, Navami, and Vijayadashami).

Lara also holds the record for the highest individual score ever in first-class cricket (501 not out). In 1994, playing for Warwickshire against Durham at Edgbaston, Lara scored 501 not out. The Caribbean had announced his retirement from international cricket in 2007. He finished his career with 22,358 runs and 53 international centuries. He also shares the Test record of scoring the highest number of runs in a single over in a Test match.

The 51-year-old smashed South Africa's Robin Peterson of South Africa for 28 runs in a single over in 2003. The left-handed Lara played 131 Tests and 299 ODIs for West Indies. He managed to score 11,953 runs in the longest format of the game while he registered 10,405 runs in the 50-over format.

Earlier in the day, former skipper of the Indian cricket team, Sourav Ganguly, on Sunday offered prayers at a Durga Puja pandal in Howrah. Many people gathered at the pandal in Howrah to get a glimpse of the former India skipper.

