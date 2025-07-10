Legends League Cricket season 4 to be held from Nov 19 to Dec 13

New Delhi, July 10 Legends League Cricket (LLC) is back for its fourth season. The tournament, which brings together former international stars, will take place from November 19 to December 13, 2025. Matches will be held across seven cities in India.

The tournament will be held in a multi-city format, taking the excitement of Legends League Cricket closer to fans across the country. The cities and fixtures will be revealed in the coming weeks, along with team compositions and marquee player announcements.

“We are thrilled to announce Season 4 of Legends League Cricket. This year, we’re raising the bar – with more matches, expanded venues, and a larger pool of legendary players. It’s going to be a festival of cricket, and we’re ready to light up India again,” said Vivek Khushalani, chairman of LLC.

Southern Superstars won a nail-biting encounter to become the champions of Legends League Cricket 2024. They defeated Konark Suryas Odisha in the super over at the Bakshi Stadium in Srinagar. After a gap of 40 years, sports lovers in J&K’s Srinagar city got a chance to see international cricket players play the gentleman’s game in the 3rd edition of Legends League Cricket.

Kashmir has hosted international cricket matches twice before, in 1983 and 1984, at Sher-i-Kashmir Cricket Stadium, with matches between India, Australia, and the West Indies.

After three successful seasons, this year’s edition will be bigger, with more matches, more teams, and more players. Fans can look forward to watching some of their favourite cricket legends return to the field in the fast-paced T20 format.

Legends League Cricket is a professional cricket league featuring retired international cricket stars from across the globe. The league aims to offer fans a unique opportunity to witness their favourite legends back in action in a competitive franchise format.

