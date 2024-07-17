Leny Yoro close to Man Utd move, to visit England for medical: Report

New Delhi, July 17 At just 18 years of age, Yeni Loro is already considered a generational talent. In what has been a rollercoaster transfer window for the Lille defender, reports indicate that Manchester United is close to completing his signing.

Yoro will fly to Manchester amidst discussion on personal terms taking place and will also conduct his medical. The current deal on the table is to tie the defender to Old Trafford on a five year contract until 2029, according to a report by The Athletic.

Lille and Manchester United have already agreed an agreement for the defender for a reported 62 million euros and now it is up to Yoro whether he wants the switch to England or not. The deal would be a massive signing for United, who need to bolster their backline. Moreover, they have hijacked Real Madrid’s attempt to sign the talented center back.

Madrid were the frontrunners for his signature and Yoro was eager for the move to Spain but Manchester United’s late entry into the race saw them bid an amount that Madrid were not willing to give.

Although Yoro has still not decided if a move to Manchester is what he wants, it is reported that his family and camp are happy with the move and are pushing him to agree for the transfer.

Yoro's camp already in the process to review all the contracts from Manchester United. Real Madrid are also informed of Yoro’s travel to England for Man United.The deal has really sped up in the past few days as United board want to be very fast with next formal steps to avoid the possibility of any hijacks.

