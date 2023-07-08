Lewis Hamilton excited about upcoming F1 movie

Nottingham [UK], July 8 : Apple Original Films' upcoming and untitled F1 movie shooting will take place during the British Grand Prix race on Sunday.

Mercedes driver Lewis Hamilton said he was excited about the upcoming F1 movie.

Created in collaboration with F1, the motion picture is directed by Joseph Kosinski and produced by Jerry Bruckheimer and Chad Oman with Hamilton's Dawn Apollo Films company also involved.

Hamilton said, "It's massively exciting to see it all coming together. To know that we're filming this weekend. There are nerves, naturally, because it's something we've been working on for so long."

He added, "We want everyone to love it and to really feel that we encapsulate what the essence of this sport is all about - that's our goal and I hope we can do you proud."

Hamilton went on to explain the first-hand role he is playing in trying to give film-goers an authentic and exhilarating experience, even imvoking sequences in Tom Cruise starrer smashhit 'Top Gun: Maverick'.

On how F1 has opened its doors to accommodate the film and how pleased he was to see the sport embracing the project, Hamilton added, "I've been incredibly grateful to them. We've already seen the great work and impact of the Netflix show [Drive To Survive] and I think this will take it to new heights beyond that."

He also expressed his gratitude to Brad Pitt, who will play the lead in the upcoming movie.

Hamilton said, "Brad is such an iconic actor, he's always done such an incredible job, I can't tell you how excited I am to have Brad Pitt in the F1 movie."

He added, "We did do a day together at a track in LA. For someone that hasn't raced, he's definitely already got a keen eye. He loves watching MotoGP, so he's always been a racing enthusiast. He already had a knack for the lines and he was fully, fully on it, which was good to see."

