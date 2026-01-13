Lewis, Joseph return as WI announce squad for AFG T20Is

St. Johns (Antigua), Jan 13 Cricket West Indies (CWI) announced a 16-player squad for the upcoming three-match T20 International series against Afghanistan, set to take place at the Dubai Cricket International Stadium in the UAE from January 19-22.

The series will be an important build-up before the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup starting on February 7. The final squad for this highly anticipated event will be revealed before the three-match T20I series against South Africa, scheduled from January 27 to 31.

T20 Captain Shai Hope, along with key players Roston Chase, Akeal Hosein, and Sherfane Rutherford, were not available for selection due to commitments in the ongoing SA20 tournament.

With Hope absent, Brandon King has been named captain. He has previously led the West Indies in T20 Internationals, such as during the home series against South Africa in early 2024, and offers significant leadership experience.

Shamar Joseph and Evin Lewis have returned for this series, having successfully cleared return-to-play protocols after recovering from previous injuries.

Alzarri Joseph, also sidelined by injury late in 2025, was showing promising progress in his return-to-play programme but has not been included at this stage as a precaution after a medical review.

He will remain under observation and evaluation to assess his eligibility and possible inclusion in the World Cup squad. Quentin Sampson, recognised as the Breakout Player of the 2025 Caribbean Premier League, has received his first international call-up.

He replaces Rovman Powell, who has been rested for the series alongside Jason Holder and Romario Shepherd as part of workload management.

Head Coach Daren Sammy mentioned that this series not only serves as a valuable tuning opportunity before the ICC World Cup but also helps reintegrate key players returning after extended absences.

“The opportunity to play competitive matches in subcontinental conditions is ideal, as it assists with our preparations and confidence building ahead of what will be a competitive T20 World Cup. It also presents a valuable platform to assess players who would’ve missed significant time towards the end of 2025, as well as those stepping into important roles for this series, prior to the selection of the final squad for the international tournament,” Sammy said.

The squad will leave the Caribbean on January 14 and is expected to arrive in the UAE on January 16.

West Indies squad for Afghanistan T20Is: Brandon King (c), Alick Athanaze, Keacy Carty, Johnson Charles, Matthew Forde, Justin Greaves, Shimron Hetmyer, Amir Jangoo, Shamar Joseph, Evin Lewis, Gudakesh Motie, Khary Pierre, Quentin Sampson, Jayden Seales, Ramon Simmonds, Shamar Springer

