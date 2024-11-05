LG Ladakh inaugurates 4th LG Horse Polo Cup, Ladakh's first Polo Stadium in Dras

Ladakh [India], November 5 : Lieutenant Governor of Ladakh, Brigadier (Dr) BD Mishra inaugurated the 4th LG Horse Polo Cup and Ladakh's First Polo Stadium in Drass and also announced major initiatives for polo and sports development.

Brigadier (Dr) BD Mishra, inaugurated the 4th LG Horse Polo Cup 2024 at Horse Polo Ground in Goshan, Dras. During the event, he also unveiled Ladakh's first Polo Stadium at Goshan, a landmark facility constructed for Rs 6.84 crore.

The inauguration was attended by CEC LAHDC Kargil, Dr Mohd Jaffar Akhoon, MP Ladakh Mohammad Hanifa Jan, Councillors, DC Kargil, Joint Director YSS UT Ladakh and other officers highlighting the regional importance of this historic development.

LG Mishra congratulated the people of Dras on the opening of the stadium and extended his best wishes to all participating teams, particularly the two women's teams making their debut in the LG Polo Cup, a first in the event's history.

He assured the community that next year's tournament will be even bigger, with plans to invite the President or Vice President of India to witness the event taking the event at the national level.

Speaking to the media, LG Mishra also announced that a formal calendar for the LG Polo Cup will be established to attract more tourists and boost Ladakh's cultural heritage tourism.

On other development fronts, he addressed the progress of the SAI Training Centre at Kurbathang, affirming his commitment to fast-track its construction, and stated, "There is no such word as 'impossible' in my dictionary."

Additionally, he pledged financial support for Ladakhi athletes needing assistance for training outside Ladakh, emphasizing that "training is the key to success."

This event underscores Ladakh's dedication to preserving its polo heritage and enhancing sports infrastructure for local talent and tourism alike.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor