"Like a World Cup final": Ex-WI cricketer basks in son Rai Benjamin's Paris 2024 Olympic glory

New Delhi [India], August 14 : Rai Benjamin put on a spectacular show to win two gold medals at the Paris 2024 Olympics, with the 27-year-old American claiming the 400m hurdles title before teaming up with the men's 4x400m relay team for another.

The hurdler inherited his love for speed from his father, Winston Benjamin, who, though not a sprinter, was renowned for his fast bowling during his international cricket career with the West Indies, according to Olympic.com.

Winston, typically reserved and stoic during his playing days, was present at the Stade de France, watching Rai triumph over his arch-rival Karsten Warholm of Norway in a thrilling final.

Rai crossed the finish line in 46.46 seconds, beating Tokyo 2020 champion Karsten Warholm (47.06s) and Brazil's Alison dos Santos (47.26s) to claim the top spot on the podium. Warholm had edged out Rai for gold at Tokyo 2020, as per Olympics.com.

Earlier on Sunday, the Paris 2024 Olympics ended on a glittering note after a dazzling, star-studded closing ceremony featuring a plethora of superstar athletes and artists celebrating the sport at its highest level.

The ceremony began with a classic musical performance, and French swimmer Leon Marchand brought the Olympic flame in a lantern to the Stade de France, where the closing ceremony was being held.

The Parade of Nations commenced inside the stadium to the delight and cheers of thousands of excited fans. The flag-bearers of the IOC Refugee and Olympic Team and France led the way.

Indian shooter Manu Bhaker, a two-time bronze medallist at the Paris Games, and legendary hockey goalkeeper PR Sreejesh, who played a crucial role in securing India's second successive bronze medal at the Olympics with his otherworldly, clutch goalkeeping skills, carried the Indian flag as flag-bearers. The Olympics also marked Sreejesh's final international tournament for India.

Inside the stadium, the final medal ceremony of the Paris 2024 Olympics was held for the women's marathon competition, a fitting and symbolic conclusion to the first-ever Olympics with full gender parity. International Olympic Committee (IOC) President Thomas Bach and World Athletics President Sebastian Coe presented the medals to the winners.

