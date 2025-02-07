Liverpool beat Tottenham 4-0 to book place in Carabao Cup final

Liverpool, Feb 7 Holders Liverpool booked their place in another Carabao Cup Final as they thrashed Tottenham Hotspur 4-0 in the second lef of the semifinal on Thursday (IST).

With a 1-0 deficit to overturn from the first leg of their semi-final, the Reds got the job done at a lively Anfield.

The Reds will therefore now look to retain the trophy they won last season when they meet Newcastle United at Wembley on March 16.

Liverpool were on top from the start and went ahead on 34 minutes when Yves Bissouma gave the ball away in midfield and Mohamed Salah played a clever cross for Darwin Nunez, who missed his effort before Cody Gakpo drilled in.

The visitors, who had held hope of ending a 17-year trophy drought, struggled to get going and barely threatened the 10-time winners of this competition.

Salah fired in from the spot just five minutes into the second half after Nunez was wiped out by goalkeeper Antonin Kinsky.

The home supporters saw that as their cue to begin the Wembley chants as Tottenham looked sapped of energy.

Dominik Szoboszlai stamped out any chances of an already unlikely comeback when he slotted home from Conor Bradley's cross before a textbook Virgil van Dijk header from a corner and ensured Liverpool's place in the final.

