Liverpool vs Man Utd clash to go ahead amid severe weather warning

Liverpool, Jan 5 Premier League leaders Liverpool's clash against Manchester United is scheduled to go ahead as planned on Sunday after a severe weather warning had put the game at Anfield under doubt.

It is a positive news for all Liverpool fans after their Merseyside Derby against Everton, scheduled to take place on December 7, was also postponed due to Storm Darragh.

“Today’s fixture against Manchester United will go ahead as planned. Two safety meetings were held earlier to assess the weather and travel conditions. We thank everyone involved in helping us to get this game on today. If you’re travelling to Anfield then please take extra care. We look forward to seeing you there,” read the statement by Liverpool.

Liverpool's meeting with Manchester United on Sunday afternoon was under threat due to weather conditions. Severe snow hit Merseyside overnight placing the match in potential doubt, with the travel routes from Manchester also heavily affected. Liverpool club staff have been busy shovelling pathways and roads outside Anfield in a bid to get this game on.

The club had earlier confirmed that the decision for the game would be taken following a safety meeting at midday.

“A safety meeting was held this morning to assess the weather and travel conditions for today’s fixture against Manchester United at Anfield. At this stage the match is planned to go ahead as normal and every effort is being made to get the game on. A further safety meeting will take place again at midday to assess the latest conditions. We will update supporters just as soon as we can. Please take extra care out there, Reds,” Liverpool said in a statement.

Liverpool will be hoping to extend their lead at the top of the table to eight points after second-placed Arsenal drew 1-1 against Brighton on Saturday.

Manchester United, on the other hand, sit in 14th place in the league table after having lost five of their last seven outings.

