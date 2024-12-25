Liverpool will keep on improving, vows Arne Slot

Liverpool, Dec 25 Ahead of Thursday night’s Anfield clash with Leicester City, Liverpool hold a four-point lead in the Premier League, have a perfect record in the Champions League and are into the Carabao Cup semi-finals.

Reds head coach Arne Slot wished the fans a Merry Christmas and vowed that the team will continue to work harder and improve on what has been a great first half of the PL season.

“I would like to take this opportunity to wish all of our supporters a Happy Christmas. I have still only been at Liverpool for six months or so but in that short space of time I have learned very quickly why our fans are regarded all around the word as being very special.

“I hope that you have enjoyed the football that the team has played so far and you have my word that we will keep on working as hard as we possibly can to keep on improving. There is a lot of football still to be played so hopefully the second half of the season can be as good - if not even better - than the first half," wrote Slot in the matchday programme.

Liverpool have so far played 16 games in the Premier League, one less than others in the division after the Merseyside Derby against Everton was called off due to bad weather conditions, and will be heading into the new year in full form.

Their clash against Leicester proves to be an interesting one as recently appointed head coach Ruud Van Nistelrooy will be hoping to bounce back from their 0-3 defeat against Wolverhampton Wanderers.

“I would not be so naive to believe that other clubs do not have the exact same objective no matter where they are in the table. Leicester will see this spell as a chance to push themselves up the table and for this reason they will come to Anfield looking to make life as difficult as they possibly can for us,” added Slot.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor