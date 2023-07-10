Lonato World Cup Shotgun: Ganemat Sekhon begins well in women's skeet championship

New Delhi, July 10 India’s No.1 woman skeet shooter Ganemat Sekhon, made a good start at the year’s sixth International Shooting Sport Federation (ISSF) World Cup Shotgun stage in Lonato, Italy, missing two targets in the first two qualifying rounds to effectively lie 14th with three more rounds remaining. The top six make it to the final.

The 66-woman field in medal contention is presently being headed by Kazakhstan’s Assem Orynbay on countback. Assem missed one target for a score of 49 out of 50 and has six others with her on the same score, the National Rifle Association of India (NRAI) informed in a release on Monday.

Ganemat shot a perfect 25 in the first round, before missing two targets in the second round. Among the two other Indians in the field, Maheshwari Chauhan shot 46 to lie 26th while Darshna Rathore was further back with a score of 39.

In men’s skeet, a massive field of 158 shooters including those playing for ranking points only, were yet to finish their two rounds. Gurjoat Khangura was the lone Indian to have completed his two rounds with a score of 46.

Two more qualifying rounds are scheduled for Tuesday, before the final round takes place on Wednesday, followed by the finals in both men's and women's sections.

--IANS

bsk

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor