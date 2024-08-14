Los Angeles Olympics 2028: All You Need to Know About the Date, Venue and New Sports of Summer Olympic Games

The Paris 2024 Olympics may have concluded with a spectacular closing ceremony, but the excitement surrounding the Olympic movement continues to build. With the next Games set to take place in 2028, sports fans are already looking ahead to what promises to be an unforgettable event.

The International Olympic Committee (IOC) has announced that five new sports will be added to the Los Angeles 2028 Olympic program. Three of these sports will be making a return to the Games, while two will be debuting.

Where and When?

The Los Angeles 2028 Olympic Games are scheduled to take place from July 14 to July 30, 2028. This will mark the second time that Los Angeles has hosted the Olympic Games, following the 1932 Summer Olympics.

The Five New Sports

The five new sports added to the Los Angeles 2028 program are: baseball/softball, flag football, lacrosse (sixes), squash, and Twenty20 cricket. While breaking was a new sport introduced at the Paris 2024 Olympics, it will not be included in the Los Angeles Games.

IOC President’s Remarks

The decision to include these sports was made during the IOC's 141st session. According to IOC President Thomas Bach, the selection aligns with American sports culture and will showcase iconic American sports to a global audience while introducing international sports to the United States. "Their inclusion will allow the Olympic Movement to engage with new athlete and fan communities in the US and globally," Bach stated on the official Olympics website.

A Historic Return for Cricket

The International Olympic Committee (IOC) announced in 2023 that cricket would be included in the LA 2028 Olympics, according to an ET report. This marks only the second time cricket will be featured in the Games, with its first appearance at the 1900 Paris Olympics. The sport's return has sparked widespread enthusiasm among cricketing nations eager to showcase their talent on the world’s biggest stage. Specific details such as the venue and schedule for the T20 matches are yet to be confirmed, adding to the anticipation.

Cricket made its Olympic debut at the 1900 Paris Games, where only one match was played. Great Britain faced France in a two-day event, with Great Britain emerging victorious. Although the Netherlands and Belgium were slated to compete, both nations eventually withdrew, making cricket’s Olympic journey brief but memorable.