"Lot of positives to take from this match": PV Sindhu following Malaysia Masters 2024 Final loss

Kuala Lumpur [Malaysia], May 26 : Following the loss in Malaysia Masters 2024 on Sunday, ace Indis shuttler PV Sindhu said that it's a bit disappointing but a lot of positives have to be taken from this game.

Sindhu conceded a defeat in the final match of the Malaysia Masters competition against China's Wang Zhiyi on Sunday. The Indian shuttler lost to her Chinese opponent 21-16, 5-21, and 16-21 in the final match of the women's singles.

The player asserted that the final of the Malaysia Masters was a good match.

"I can say that it's been a very good match. It's a bit disappointing, but a lot of positives to take from this match and the whole tournament as well," said Sindhu after the match.

The Asian Games silver medalist further stated that she is happy as reach the finals and played well there.

"I am happy that I at least came to the finals, I played well. These matches will give me a lot of confidence, but I could have won that. It's just not one of those days," the World No. 15 added.

In the end, the Commonwealth medalist said that she would go back and work with her coach to improve the mistakes that were made in Malaysia Masters.

"I will go back and see what improvements need to be done with my coach and of course prepare for Singapore. It's not just over with this tournament, so it's important to get back and be prepared for the next tournament," the two-time Olympic medalist concluded.

Sindhu started the final game on a good note and dominated the first set as she won it by 21-16. In the second set, the Chinese made a comeback in the game and didn't give Sindhu a chance to clinch points. Zhiyi won the second set by 5-21. In the final set, Zhiyi had the last laugh of the game as she beat Sindhu by 16-21.

Earlier on Saturday, Sindhu defeated Busanan Ongbamrungphan 13-21, 21-16, 21-12 in the semifinal match of the women's singles to confirm her place in the final.

This final also marked her first final of a tournament since the 2023 Spain Masters.

Sindhu moved to the semifinals on Friday after beating China's world number 6 shuttler Han Yue in the quarterfinal round. She defeated her Chinese opponent 13-21, 21-14 and 12-21 in a match that lasted for 55 minutes.

