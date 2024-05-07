Love on the Line: Suryakumar Yadav video calls wife after smashing century against SRH in IPL 2024

Mumbai, May 7 Suryakumar Yadav is one of the most explosive batsmen in T20 cricket. It was his blistering century that propelled a struggling Mumbai Indians side to secure a seven-wicket victory against one of the most devastating batting lineups in this year’s edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024.

As the fans witnessed post the game, ‘Sky’ has a soft side too. The 33-year-old video-called his wife, Devisha, who was sitting in the stands with a local Mumbai cricketer, Adhatrao.

Yadav went on to joke with his wife that Adhatrao is his lucky charm as he brings a century with him every time he comes to watch Surya’s games. Devisha also went on to tell the right-handed explosive batsman that Adhatrao caught a six in the stands that was hit by the Mumbai Indians middle-order batter.

It was Surya, who along with Tilak Varma, powered the Mumbai Indians to a much-needed win against the Sunrisers Hyderabad. Playing at their home ground, the Wankhede Stadium, Yadav's knock of unbeaten 102 runs off 51 deliveries proved decisive in securing a comfortable seven-wicket victory.

This innings marked a significant return to form for the batsman, who has returned from an injury and surgery break, a few weeks back, after missing Mumbai Indians' first few matches.

His knock was a masterclass in controlled aggression, peppered with twelve boundaries and six maximums. It not only propelled MI to a crucial win but also lifted their spirits as they finally climbed out of the bottom spot in the points table and overtook the Gujarat Titans.

