"Lovlina will win gold for country": Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma

New Delhi [India], July 31 : Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma is hopeful that star boxer Lovlina Borgohain will return to India with an Olympic gold medal from Paris.

Lovlina, a 69 kg bronze medalist at Tokyo 2020, who is seeded eighth in the ongoing Paris Olympics, opened her campaign in style. She defeated Norway's Sunniva Hofstad 5:0 in the women's 75 kg round of 16 bouts.

Throughout the three rounds, Lovlina was resolute in defence, smothering her opponent's punches while countering with a smile.

While addressing media persons, Himanta Biswa Sarma expressed belief in the Indian pugilist, "I think Lovlina will win gold for the country this time."

While Lovlina is looking to add to India's growing medal tally, India shooter Manu Bhaker opened the nation's account with a bronze medal in the women's 10m air pistol event.

The Paris Olympics has been a redemption arc for Manu after her pistol malfunctioned at the Tokyo Olympics. She made history by becoming the first Indian woman in 20 years to reach a shooting final in an individual event of the Olympics since Suma Shirur in 2004.

The Indian shooting duo of Manu and Sarabjot Singh got the better of South Korea's Lee Wonho and Oh Ye Jin 16-10 in the bronze medal play-off match in the 10m air pistol mixed team event.

She made history by becoming the first Indian athlete to secure two medals at the same Olympic event. This marked the second medal for India and Manu as well.

Former Haryana Chief Minister Bhupinder Singh Hooda lavished praise on the Manu-Sarabjot duo and said, "Both the players are from Haryana. Manu is very confident. Before leaving (for Paris), she had come to meet me along with her father. She had said that she would bring the medal. The nation is very proud."

Manu will have the opportunity to extend her individual medal tally to three as she is set to compete in the 25m pistol event, which will kick off on August 2.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor