LPL’s Dambulla franchise terminated after owner arrested over match-fixing allegations

Colombo, May 23 A few hours after Tamim Rahman, the owner of Dambulla Thunders, was arrested and remanded to police custody, the Lanka Premier League (LPL) on Wednesday announced the termination of the franchise with immediate effect.

The LPL, late on Wednesday, announced the termination/retraction of rights of the Dambulla Thunders following the arrest of Tamim Rahman, the CEO of Imperial Sports Group, on the allegations of fixing of matches in Sri Lanka’s premier domestic T20 tournament, with an international flair, scheduled to be held from July 1-21, 2024.

“This termination/retraction of rights aims to uphold the values and reputation of the LPL, ensuring that all participants adhere to the highest standards of conduct and sportsmanship,” the LPL stated in a statement on Wednesday.

“The LPL management is working diligently to address the consequences of this termination/ retraction of rights and to ensure minimal disruption to the upcoming season,”. “The LPL remains strongly committed to delivering an exciting and competitive tournament and will take all necessary steps to maintain the league’s integrity and success”, it further noted.

Meanwhile, Dambulla franchise co-owners have offered to support the players. “We are committed to the highest standards of transparency and professionalism and will continue to support all our teams, players, and fans during this transition,” Anil Mohan, chairman of LPL rights holder IPG Group, after the Dambulla franchise was terminated.

Tamim Rahman, a Bangladeshi businessman based in Britain, was arrested by Sri Lanka Sports Ministry’s Special Investigation Unit (SIU) for the Prevention of Offences Relating to Sports on Wednesday at the Katunayake airport.

The SIU had been following the activities of the LPL, which had its player auction on Tuesday. The investigating body had obtained a travel ban on Rahman and he was arrested as he was waiting to leave the country.

In April Tamim, together with Golam Rakib, of the Imperial Sports Group bought the Dambulla franchise of the LPL.

“We’re diving headfirst into this exhilarating journey with the Lanka Premier League. Our core mission is to build a team that exemplifies spirit, skill, and sportsmanship, one that will captivate and inspire cricket fans worldwide,” Tamim Rahman said after he took over Dambulla.

Last month, welcoming the new owners, LPL Rights Holder and Founder, Anil Mohan told the media, “We’re thrilled to welcome Imperial Sports Group and its leadership team, Tamim Rahman and Golam Rakib, to the Lanka Premier League family. The arrival of the Dambulla Thunders marks a new and exciting chapter for our league. We eagerly anticipate the fresh energy and innovative approaches they’ll bring to the tournament,”

