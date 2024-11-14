Lungi Ngidi ruled out of South Africa’s home series against Sri Lanka, Pakistan

New Delhi, Nov 14 South Africa fast-bowler Lungi Ngidi has been ruled out of the side’s upcoming home series against Sri Lanka and Pakistan due to a groin injury, said Cricket South Africa (CSA) on Thursday.

CSA added that Ngidi, 28, recently underwent a medical assessment as part of his structured conditioning period, during which scans revealed bilateral proximal adductor tendinopathy. He will now begin a rehabilitation programme and is expected to return to play in January.

It means that South Africa will be without Ngidi’s services for the two Tests against Sri Lanka and the all-format series against Pakistan. Ngidi has picked 55 wickets for South Africa in Tests at an average of just 23.14 in 19 Test matches. His last appearance for the Proteas internationally came in the ODI series against Ireland in Abu Dhabi last month.

CSA added that Test captain Temba Bavuma is making positive progress in his recovery from a left elbow injury and will undergo a fitness test on November 18 to determine his availability for the two-match Test series against Sri Lanka, which starts in Durban on November 27.

Bavuma had missed South Africa’s Test series in Bangladesh last month because of an elbow injury, which was sustained while completing a run during the second ODI against Ireland in Abu Dhabi. If Bavuma cannot play against Sri Lanka, then Aiden Markam will lead South Africa in the Test matches against the visitors’.

South Africa are placed fifth in the 2023-2025 ICC World Test Championship Standings, with a point percentage of 54.17, while Sri Lanka are at third place with a point percentage of 55.56. South Africa need to win all of their remaining four Test matches to have a chance at entering the WTC final, to be held at Lord’s next year.

