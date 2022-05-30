Maana Patel records India's new best time in women's 100m backstroke
Tokyo 2020 Olympian Maana Patel recorded a new 'Best Indian Performance' in women's 100m backstroke at the 2022 Mare Nostrum-Canet.
Maana clocked 01:03.69 in the women's 100m backstroke event, improving her personal best on Sunday, which was the last day of the competition.
"#Tokyo2020 Olympian Maana Patel records new 'Best Indian Performance' in women's 100m Backstroke Maana clocked 01:03.69 at 2022 Mare Nostrum-Canet improving on her personal best & best Indian time of 01:03.77 previously clocked in Belgrade Good Going," tweeted SAI Media on Monday.
With this timing, the 22-year old swimmer also surpassed the previous 'Best Indian time' of 01:03.77, which was recorded by her only in Belgrade last year.
