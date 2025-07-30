Macau Open: HS Prannoy continues poor form, Lakshya reaches pre-quarters

Macau [China], July 30 : World Championships medalist HS Prannoy continued his run of poor form, while Commonwealth Games champion Lakshya Sen advanced to the pre-quarterfinals of the ongoing Macau Open competition on Wednesday.

Prannoy, who faced a loss to Chinese Taipei's Chou Tien-chen by 21-18, 15-21, 8-21 in the round of 16 at the China Open, lost to Yohanes Saut Marcellyno of Indonesia by 21-18, 15-21, 16-21 in a match that lasted an hour and 11 minutes.

Prannoy has not qualified for quarterfinals of the any event he has competed in during this year.

On the other hand, Lakshya advanced into round of 16, beating South Korea's Jeon Hyeok-jin 21-8, 21-14.

Also, Ayush Shetty, the 20-year-old World Junior Championships medalist, made it to the final 16, defeating Chinese Taipei's Huang YK by 21-10, 21-11.

Also, in women's singles, youngster Anmol Kharb lost her round of 32 clash to Thailand's Busanan Ongbamrungphan by 21-23, 11-21.

Another teenage star, Unnati Hooda, failed to make it to the pre-quarters, losing to Denmark's Julie Dawall Jakobsen by 21-16, 19-21, 17-21 in a match that lasted almost an hour.

In the mixed doubles competition, the team of Dhruv Kapila and Tanisha Crasto made it to the final 16, defeating Thailand's Ratchapol Makkasasithorn and Ruethaichanok Laisuan by 21-10, 21-15 in a largely one-sided match lasting 26 minutes.

