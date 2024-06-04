MacIntyre wins RBC Canadian Open, McIlroy is fourth

Hamilton [Canada], June 4 : Robert MacIntyre playing in his 45th start grabbed his maiden PGA TOUR at the RBC Canadian Open. The 27-year-old left-handed Scotsman leading by four shots after 54 holes carded 68 to win by one shot over Ben Griffin (65).

Two-time RBC Canadian Open champion Rory McIlroy posted rounds of 66-72-65-64 to finish T4

Indian-American Akshay Bhatia, who was the first left-hander to win this season earlier in the year, was T-60 with rounds of 69-69-74-69.

The win would move MacIntyre to No. 32 in the FedExCup standings and he gained entry in the two remaining Signature Events this season - the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday and Travelers Championship.

He also moved from 76 to 39 in the Official World Golf Ranking and that helped him secure a spot in the U.S. Open and he does not need to play the final Qualifying from which he pulled out, a release said.

His win was the third win by a European player in the last four editions of the RBC Canadian Open and is the second player from the 2023 DP World Tour Top 10 to win on TOUR this season, joining Matthieu Pavon (Farmers Insurance Open)

In his debut at the RBC Canadian Open, Ben Griffin carded a bogey-free 65 in the final round to finish runner-up for the second time in his career.

French native Victor Perez was 3rd at 14-under and it was his best result in his 14th PGA TOUR start this season.

He moved to No. 5 in the Aon Swing 5 to earn a spot in the next Signature Event, the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday. Perez had earned his TOUR card via the 2023 DP World Tour Top 10.

Three-time PGA TOUR winner Tom Kim was T4 as closed with a 6-under 64, marking his first top-10 finish this season.

Korean star Tom Kim finally saw the light at the end of a long tunnel following a tied fourth finish for his first top-10 of the season at the RBC Canadian Open on Sunday.

The 21-year-old Kim produced the day's joint low round of 6-under 64 at Hamilton Golf and Country and Club to end the week three back of MacIntyre (68).

It proved to be a rewarding week for Kim, who is a three-time PGA TOUR winner, as he had contemplated not teeing up in what was his fourth consecutive tournament during a season that has been below par by his lofty standards.

Playing alongside Rory McIlroy for the second straight day, Kim uncharacteristically hit only four fairways during his final round but found his range with his trusty iron play and a hot putter which yielded three opening birdies from 21 feet, 30 feet and nine feet. He made four more birdies, all from inside of 12 feet, against a lone dropped shot on the 14th hole.

Kim's return to top form is timely as he moved 10 rungs up to 66th place on the FedExCup points list - the top 70 qualify for the Playoffs - while he solidified his chase for coveted spots in the Paris Olympic Games and the International Team for the Presidents Cup.

