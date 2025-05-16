Maharashtra govt will provide appropriate land if MCA wants to build another stadium in Mumbai: CM Devendra Fadnavis

Mumbai, May 16 Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, on Friday said that it was the duty of society to felicitate all those who have made the country proud.

"We must celebrate those who have made us proud," said Fadnavis, speaking at the ceremony to unveil stands at the Wankhede Stadium named after former ICC, BCCI, and MCA president Sharad Pawar, former India captain Ajit Wadekar, and recently-retired Test cricketer Rohit Sharma here on Friday.

In his speech, Chief Minister Fadnavis promised that the Maharashtra government will consider favorably and provide appropriate land to support if MCA puts up a proposal to build a second Stadium of one lakh capacity in Mumbai. Fadnavis also expressed the hope that such a Stadium could be put in place in four years when the MCA will be celebrating its centenary.

As part of the event, the MCA officially unveiled the Sharad Pawar Stand, Rohit Sharma Stand, Ajit Wadekar Stand, and the MCA Office Lounge in memory of the former Mumbai Cricket Association (MCA) president Amol Kale.

Kale had become the MCA president after defeating former India and Mumbai cricketer Sandip Patil in the elections held in October 2022. He passed away due to a cardiac arrest while touring the United States for the T20 World Cup in 2024.

During his tenure, the MCA had taken some vital decisions, including the move to match the BCCI match fee for all its red-ball players for the upcoming 2024-25 season.

The late Ajit Wadekar, who was represented by his family, was India's first ODI captain and led the nation to historic overseas Test series wins in the West Indies and England in 1971. He played 37 Tests and 2 ODIs between 1966 and 1974 and made his first-class debut in 1958-59.

Sharad Pawar has played a key role in the development of Mumbai and Indian cricket as an able administrator. He has also played a big role in the overall development of the sport as President of the ICC, said Fadnavis.

In the end, Fadnavis thanked the cricketers and their families, who have played a role in making Wankhede the mecca of Indian cricket.

While acknowledging that there may have been a delay on the part of MCA in naming the stand in Wadekar's name, but added that the move has at least fructified now and thanked the MCA governing body for making it possible.

Fadnavis also remembered Wadekar as the captain of the Indian cricket team that won a series in England and the West Indies.

He also said that Rohit Sharma deserves the honour that has been bestowed on him as he has led India to victory in two back-to-back ICC tournaments. He also expressed the hope that one day he would see Rohit Sharma hitting a six into the stand named after him.

