Maharashtra State Kabaddi Championship selection tournament to start on December 27

The 70th Maharashtra State Kabaddi Championship Selection Tournament is ready to start from December 27 to 30th December 2022.

The tournament has 25 Districts of Senior men's and women's teams, celebrating the grassroots kabaddi community, and is set to bring out the next big talent from the world of Kabaddi from Maharashtra.

The State Championship is a big affair with 600+ emerging athletes participating in the tournament where the ground is built with the latest and high technology mat surface. The Maharashtra State Championship Tournament has swayed the audience ever since its announcement and the excitement amongst the kabaddi community about the tournament is a testament to that. The best players across the teams will represent the state in the next National Kabaddi Championship to be held in 2023.

We will get to witness the top players from Maharashtra in this upcoming tournament. PKL players like Aslam Inamdar, Shrikant Jadhav, Aditya Shinde, Shankar Gadai, and many more will be coming on the field to take away the breath of all the kabaddi fans, which will be live-streamed on the SportVot app, co-produced by Sports and media works (SMW).

"Our partnership with the Maharashtra State Kabaddi Association has been a crucial step for us to bring out the emerging kabaddi talent of Maharashtra in the limelight. We are super excited to broadcast this tournament to the masses and unearth the hidden gems of Maharashtra, and help the Association to choose the right talent to represent Maharashtra for the 70th National Kabaddi Championship 2022", says the Founder and CEO of SportVot Sidhhant Agarwal.

SportVot has been actively working in Kabaddi and has profiled more than 25,000 emerging kabaddi players. It has taken a central position in bringing to the world the flourishing Kabaddi talent from Maharashtra.

( With inputs from ANI )

