'Make The World Go': Ashwin launches anthem of Global Chess League franchise American Gambits

New Delhi, Sep 14 Ravichandran Ashwin has launched the anthem for his newly minted chess team, the American Gambits, marking a significant entry into the Global Chess League (GCL). The anthem, titled "Make The World Go," was unveiled through a digital release on Ashwin’s social media, promising to bring a bold, fearless approach to the chessboard

Co-owned by Ashwin, and other owners, the American Gambits are set to make their mark in the GCL with an impressive roster and a dynamic vision. The team’s anthem, composed by acclaimed music director Charan Raj and performed by Karthik Chennojirao (KC) symbolises the unity, intensity, and strategic depth that the Gambits aspire to embody on the global stage.

Ashwin shared his excitement about the new venture. “For us, chess is all about bringing out the best on the board—driven by passion, ridden by strategic bent of mind, and perfectly playing the role of a gambit. We as a team want to popularize and promote chess in India and globally. The anthem encapsulates that spirit of fearlessness and ultimate triumph. We are excited and waiting to show the world how we will play boldly,” Ashwin said.

Leading the team is Grandmaster Hikaru Nakamura, who recently secured third place at the Speed Chess Championship. Nakamura’s strategic prowess and fearless play are expected to drive the team’s ambitions. Joining him are Jan-Krzysztof Duda, known for his aggressive style and recent victories, and Vladislav Artemiev, whose calculated approach complements the team’s strategy.

Bibisara Assaubayeva, the reigning women’s world rapid champion, brings a quick and efficient playstyle, while Elisabeth Paehtz’s experience adds depth and stability to the team. The young prodigy Jonas Buhl Bjerre represents focus and unity, crucial for the team’s cohesive strategy. Lending expertise from the sidelines is RB Ramesh, renowned for coaching the illustrious R Praggnanandhaa and Vaishali.

Nakamura emphasised the team’s ethos, stating, “Chess is not just about moving pieces on a board—it’s about precision, timing, and the ability to remain fearless in the face of overwhelming odds. This season, we’re ready to push boundaries and make bold sacrifices to claim victory. The anthem represents everything we stand for.”

