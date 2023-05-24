Malaysia Masters 2023: Lakshya Sen starts campaign with a win

Kuala Lumpur [Malaysia], May 24 : Indian shuttler Lakshya Sen started his campaign at the ongoing Malaysia Masters 2023 with a win on Wednesday.

The young badminton star defeated Singapore's Loh Kean Yew by 21-10, 16-21 and 21-9. Lakshya won the first game easily, but lost a competitive second game. Despite that, he held his nerves and clinched the match with a win in the final game.

Indian shuttlers PV Sindhu and Kidambi Srikanth started their campaign at the ongoing Malaysia Masters 2023 on a winning note on Wednesday.

In her women's singles first-round match, the Olympic gold medalist PV Sindhu won against Line Christophersen of Denmark.

Sindhu emerged victorious by 21-13, 17-21, 21-18. Sindhu made a great start, winning the first game comprehensively. In the second game, the Danish made a comeback and won a close-fought game. Sindhu managed to hold her nerves and despite Line's competitiveness, she won the final game by 21-18 to advance to the next round.

In his first-round men's singles match, Kidambi defeated France's Toma Junior Popov. The Indian made light work of Popov, defeating him within two straight games by 21-12, 21-16.

Prannoy HS also advanced to the next round after a win over Chinese Taipei's Chou Tien Chen by 16-21, 21-14, 21-13. Wang Zhi Yi defeated India's Malvika Bansod by 21-11, 21-13.

Aakarshi Kashyap and Ashmita Chaliha's journey ended in the Malaysia Masters 2023 as they faced defeat in straight sets in their women's singles matches on Wednesday.

Aakarshi who is placed 39th in the ranking was defeated by the world No.1 Akane Yamaguchi of Japan. She lost straight sets by 17-21, 12-21. While the world No. 50, Ashmita's tournament ended after she lost the match against world no 9 Han Yue of China 17-21, 7-21.

On Tuesday, Ashmita advanced to the main draw after clinching a win against Canada's world No. 47 Wen Yu Zhang 10-21, 21-19, 21-17 in a women's singles event at the Axiata Arena. She had a comeback after losing the first set and later defeated the Canadian shuttler in 45 minutes.

Malaysia Masters started on May 23 and will go on till May 28.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor