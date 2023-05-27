Malaysia Masters 2023: PV Sindhu crashes out after loss in semi-final

Kuala Lumpur [Malaysia], May 27 : Ace Indian shuttler and Olympic medalist PV Sindhu crashed out of Malaysia Masters 2023 after a defeat in the semifinals on Saturday.

Sindhu lost her final four-stage match to Indonesia's Gregoria Mariska Tunjung 21-14, 21-17. The Indian was not at her best as she lost her match in two straight games within 45 minutes.

Earlier, Sindhu held her nerves to win the match against China's Yi Man Zhang to advance into the semifinals of the tournament.

Double Olympic medallist, Sindhu defeated lower-ranked Zhang 21-16, 13-21, 22-20 in a quarterfinal match that lasted for one hour and 14 minutes.

On the other hand, Prannoy HS reached his first Malaysia Masters final after an unfortunate injury to Indonesia's Christian Adinata in the first game. The scoreline was 19-17 with Prannoy in the lead.

In the last edition of the tournament, Prannoy reached the semifinals but could not go through.

This will be Prannoy's first final since the Swiss Open 2022.

The Malaysia Masters started on May 23 in Kuala Lumpur and will end on May 28.

