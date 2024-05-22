Malaysia Masters: PV Sindhu, Sumeeth-Sikki move to pre-quarterfinals

Kuala Lumpur [Malaysia], May 22 : Indian shuttler and two-time Olympic medalist PV Sindhu advanced to the pre-quarterfinal round of the Malaysia Masters badminton tournament on Wednesday.

In her round of 32 match, she registered an easy win over Kirsty Gilmour of Scotland by 21-17, 21-16 in two straight games.

In the other mixed doubles round of 32 match, the Indian pair of B Sumeeth Reddy and N. Sikki Reddy also moved to the pre-quarterfinals following 21-15, 12-21, 21-17 win over Lui Chun Wai and FU Chi Yan of Hong Kong.

Another Indian pair of Sathish Kumar Karunakaran and Aadya Variyath lost to Dejan Ferdinansyah and Gloria Emanuelle Widjaja 16-21, 13-21 in their round of 32 match.

Later today, Kiran George, Aakarshi Kashyap, Ashmita Chaliha, and Unnati Hooda will be among the players in action for India.

The Malaysia Masters is being held from May 21 to 26 in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia. It is a Badminton World Federation (BWF) World Tour Super 500 level tournament. PV Sindhu has captured the women's singles title in the competition twice in 2013 and 2016, while Saina Nehwal secured the title in 2017.

HS Prannoy has also won the title as he beat Weng Hongyang of China by 21-19, 13-21, 21-18 in the final last year.

Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty last week won Thailand Open.

They defeated China's Chen Bo Yang and Liu Yi in straight sets to bag another title in their trophy cabinet. Now, they have two Thailand Open titles, having won their first back in 2019. In the latest updated BWF rankings issued on Tuesday, 'Sat-Chi' has climbed up two spots to regain the top rank, with 99,670 points.

This is their second title of the year after they won the French Open in March.

