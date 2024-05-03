Mallika Nadda appointed chairperson of Special Olympics Asia Pacific Advisory Council

New Delhi [India], May 3 : Mallika Nadda, President of Special Olympics Bharat, has been appointed as Chairperson of the Special Olympics Asia Pacific Advisory Council (APAC), for three years.

Mallika Nadda, wife of Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) National President JP Nadda, has been serving as the Chairperson of Special Olympics Bharat since 2021.

She is one of the leading social activists with a keen sense of social responsibility, dedicated to serving the cause of the differently-abled, underprivileged and women empowerment for over 30 years. An academician with a doctorate in history and a special interest in urban studies she is associated with the Himachal Pradesh University, Shimla.

As the chairperson of APAC, Mallika Nadda will stand to be a cohesive voice of the entire Special Olympics Asia Pacific region that runs across 34 countries. Nadda would serve as the SO Bharat representative on the APAC where Special Olympics Bharat enjoys a permanent seat. Her term would run for three years, from May 1 2024 until March 31 2027.

While sharing her views on her recent appointment, Mallika Nadda said, "I am grateful to the Asia Pacific Advisory Council members for placing their trust in me. It is a privilege to represent SO Bharat and serve towards the betterment of the lives of athletes and their families across the region."

"I am determined to contribute to the best of my capacity, and look forward to collaborating with my fellow members in achieving the goals of Special Olympics, together driving the movement towards sustained quality growth across all three verticals - sports, health & education," she said.

Mallika Nadda has been felicitated with prestigious accolades including the Rajiv Gandhi Manav Sewa Puraskar Award in 2010, by the Ministry of Women and Child, Government Of India for exemplary work in the field of Child Development, the Derozio Award in 2011 in the field of Education and Human Enrichment and the "Rotary Shreyas Award" in 2015-16 for exemplary Social Services.

