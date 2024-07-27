Mallikarjun Kharge extends wishes to India contingent participating in Paris Olympics

New Delhi [India], July 27 : Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge extended his best wishes to the Indian contingent competing in the ongoing Paris Olympics.

Taking to his official X account on Saturday, Kharge wished the Indian contingent on behalf of the Indian National Congress. He asked the athletes to make India proud with their performances.

"On the behalf of the Indian National Congress, I join the nation in wishing our incredibly talented Indian athletes all the best for the Paris #Olympics . Your dedication, perseverance, and passion have brought you to this global stage. Make India proud with your performances, and may your spirits soar as high as the Tricolour Bring home glory, and create memories that will inspire generations to come," Mallikarjun Kharge wrote on X.

Earlier on Saturday, ace India shooter Manu Bhaker finished third in the qualification round of Women's 10 Metre Air Pistol to qualify for the final at the ongoing Paris Olympics. While Rhythm Sangwan failed to make her place in the final after finishing in 15th place.

Manu Bhaker displayed a stunning performance in the qualification round. In the first two series, Manu ended with 97 points. In the third series, the 22-year-old bagged 98 points. In the final three series, she sealed 96 points to finish in third place with a total of 580-27x.

On the other hand, Manu's teammate, Rhythm ended up in the 15th spot with a total of 573-14x points and failed to make it into the final round.

Indian shooters Sarabjot Singh and Arjun Cheema failed to make it to the final round of the men's 10 m air pistol competition.

Cheema (18th spot with 574-17x points) and Sarabjot (9th spot with 577-16x points) failed to make it to the final eight who qualified for the medal round.

