Man Utd goalkeeper Elyh Harrison joins Shrewsbury Town on loan

Manchester, July 22 Goalkeeper Elyh Harrison has joined Shrewsbury Town of League Two on loan for the 2025/26 season.

The 19-year-old shot-stopper will relish his second loan move, having enjoyed an impressive six-month spell with Chester in the National League North in 2024/25.

After 18 appearances with the Seals, Harrison returned to United in January to represent the club’s Under-21s and was part of the senior matchday squad for the first time in February as an unused substitute.

Elyh joined United in 2022 from Stevenage and developed well in their Under-18s squad, showing quality and bravery with the ball at his feet as well as fine shot-stopping abilities.

His displays across the 2023/24 season were particularly impressive, as he helped the U18s to an unprecedented trio of trophies, earning the Denzil Haroun Reserve-Team Player of the Year award as a result.

An England Under-19 international, Harrison will play at Shrewsbury under Michael Appleton, a United Academy graduate who won the same Player of the Year award at United in 1996. He went on to make two first-team appearances in his time at Old Trafford, before permanent spells with Preston North End and West Bromwich Albion.

"I'm really excited that we've signed Elyh. He's someone we've targeted since last season ended and I think he's got a bright future. We watched him play at Chester last year and continued to watch him when he went back to play for United's under-21s.

"We think he's got all the right characteristics and that this could be a very good loan for him. Michael wanted to get him in the building as soon as possible, so I'm really happy to get it over the line because it was a tough process due to the amount of interest in the player," said Director of Football Micky Moore.

