Manchester United announce 50mn pound investment to modernise Carrington Training complex

Manchester, June 14 Manchester United will commence work to modernise the men’s first team building at Carrington Training Complex next week, with a focus on creating a high-performance collaborative environment for players and staff. The £50 million project will result in all areas of the building being refurbished to deliver a world-class football facility with a positive culture to support future success.

“We want to create a world-class environment for our teams to win. When we conducted a thorough review of the Carrington training facilities and met with our men’s first-team players, it was clear the standards had fallen below some of our peers. This project will ensure Manchester United’s training ground is once more renovated to the highest standards," said Sir Jim Ratcliffe, co-owner of Manchester United.

The architectural practice Foster + Partners, led by Manchester-born Lord Norman Foster, has been appointed to lead the project. Foster + Partners has a rich history of designing pioneering football stadiums and arenas. The practice was responsible for the reshaping of Wembley Stadium and the design of the Lusail Stadium in Qatar – the centrepiece of the 2022 FIFA World Cup.

The Carrington renovation will focus on creating a high-performance collaborative environment for players and staff.

The renovation work will begin on Monday and is expected to last for the duration of the 2024/25 season. The initial focus will be on the gym, medical, nutrition, and recovery areas, with a design emphasis on creating more space for collaboration and innovation among players and staff.

Temporary adaptations will be made to the rest of the Carrington site to ensure players and staff from all our teams can continue to operate successfully next season.

This latest phase of development at Carrington follows the opening of the £10 million state-of-the-art women’s and Academy building last summer, meaning more than £60 million will have been invested in creating a truly integrated facility for our entire football department over the past two years.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor