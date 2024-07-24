Manchester United target Bayern's Noussair Mazraoui: Report

New Delhi, July 24 Manchester United are actively exploring potential right-back signing with Bayern Munich's Noussair Mazraoui being considered to bolster the club's defense, says a report.

United have already secured the signing of 18-year-old center-back Leny Yoro from Lille. However, they remain open to further defensive acquisitions during the transfer window.

According to ESPN report, Mazraoui, a 26-year-old Morocco international, is among the candidates being considered to bolster United's defense.

The report further claimed that Bayern Munich are reportedly open to letting Mazraoui leave the Allianz Arena, provided their valuation is met.

Alongside Mazraoui, United have previously shown interest in Bayer Leverkusen's Jeremie Frimpong, as they look to add depth and quality to their squad.

Interest also persists in Bayern Munich's center-back Matthijs de Ligt, although the German club demands a fee exceeding £42 million for the Dutch international, it added.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor