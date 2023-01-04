Manika Batra climbs 3 places ITTF rankings to career-best 35th place
By ANI | Published: January 4, 2023 06:09 PM 2023-01-04T18:09:06+5:30 2023-01-04T23:40:18+5:30
Star India paddler Manika Batra jumped three places in the latest International Table Tennis Federation (ITTF) global rankings to ...
Star India paddler Manika Batra jumped three places in the latest International Table Tennis Federation (ITTF) global rankings to achieve a career-best ranking of 35th in the women's singles category.
The improvement follows a stellar performance in the Asian Cup in November, where Batra won an important medal for India.
She prevailed against World No. 6 Hina Hayata of Japan and World No. 7 Chen Xingtong of China to take home the bronze.
Manika became just the second Indian and the first female player in table tennis to win a medal at a continental competition. Chetan Baboor earned a bronze medal in 2000 and a silver in 1997.
( With inputs from ANI )
Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editorOpen in app