Mansukh Mandaviya calls on retired sports persons to apply for RESET programme

New Delhi, Sep 13 Union Sports Minister Mansukh Mandaviya has called upon retired sports persons from across India to apply for the newly launched ‘Retired Sportsperson Empowerment Training’ (RESET) programme and actively contribute to the country's sports ecosystem.

The initiative was launched by Mandaviya on the occasion of National Sports Day.

Highlighting the government's commitment, the sports minister said, "the RESET programme is an important step towards recognising and empowering our retired athletes who have made the nation proud with their achievements. We urge all retired sportspersons to take advantage of this opportunity to develop new skills, remain engaged in the sports community, and continue contributing to the nation's sports legacy."

The RESET programme, designed to support retired athletes in their career development, aims to bridge the gap between generations, allowing the skills and experience of retired athletes to benefit young aspiring sports talents.

Mandaviya reaffirmed the government's commitment to fully supporting retired athletes, urging them to make use of the program by applying through the specially designated portal.

Open to retired athletes aged 20-50 years who have won international medals, participated in international events, or achieved recognition at the national or state level, the RESET programme will be implemented in collaboration with the Lakshmibai National Institute of Physical Education (LNIPE).

It will include self-paced online learning, on-ground training, and internships, with placement assistance and entrepreneurial guidance provided upon successful completion. The initiative aims to harness the invaluable experience of retired athletes, nurturing future champions and contributing to the growth of sports in India.

