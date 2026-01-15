Mansukh Mandaviya cycles in Hanol village as part Fit India Cycling program

Hanol (Gujarat) [India], January 15 : Union Sports Minister Mansukh Mandaviya cycled in Hanol village in Bhavnagar district as part of the Fit India Cycling program on Thursday.

Hanol is hosting a three-day Atmanirbhar Hanol Festival, from January 13-15, which was inaugurated by Mandaviya and Union Minister for Agriculture and Family Welfare & Rural Development Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Wednesday.

Mandaviya said "Sunday on Cycle" is gaining momentum nationwide and urged citizens, especially youth, to use bicycles for local travel, promoting a healthy and eco-friendly habit.

While speaking to ANI, Union Minister Mansukh Mandaviya said, "Sunday on Cycle has become a campaign in the country. My village, Hanol, is celebrating the Atmanirbhar Mahotsav. In my village, every home has a bicycle, and people use bicycles. I want to give a message to all the youth and citizens of the country that one should use a bicycle to go from one place to another in the village."

Speaking about Hanol, Mandaviya said that over the past several years, PM Modi has articulated his vision for villages, including prosperous panchayats, skill centres, playgrounds, animal hostels, and cleanliness.

"Our village, Hanol, celebrates its foundation day for three days, January 13, 14, and 15, every year. This time, especially on the foundation day, the village took a pledge of self-reliance and connected with PM Modi's ideas," he told ANI.

Meanwhile, Fit India's flagship mass fitness movement, Sundays on Cycle (SoC), made a vibrant comeback in the national capital on Sunday, with more than 1000 people, including 500 Young Leaders, participating in a fitness festival, followed by a Cycle Rally, beating the 6-degree winter cold at 7 AM.

The cycling rally was led by Mansukh Mandaviya, who was joined by tennis legend Leander Paes and Badminton legend Pullela Gopichand, along with up-and-coming international wrestler Shivani Pawar.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor