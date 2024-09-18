Mansukh Mandaviya inaugurates second edition of Inclusion Conclave

New Delhi [India], September 18 : Union Minister of Youth Affairs and Sports Mansukh Mandaviya inaugurated the second edition of the Inclusion Conclave, organised by the National Anti-Doping Agency (NADA), in the national capital on Wednesday.

"Under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, India has made remarkable strides in sports. Our focus remains on providing quality training, developing inclusive infrastructure, and discovering talent from the grassroots. This holistic approach ensures that everyone, regardless of background or ability, has the chance to excel and contribute to India's sporting success," Mandaviya said.

According to an official release, Mandaviya highlighted India's commitment to prioritise the promotion of sports by empowering the Divyang sportsperson. He also underlined India's strengthened role in anti-doping through international cooperation and enhanced capacities.

During the conclave, Mansukh Mandaviya also released "NADA India's Anti-Doping Guide" in Braille Script, breaking the barriers of exclusion in the anti-doping landscape.

In her remarks, Union Minister of State for Youth Affairs and Sports Raksha Nikhil Khadse, highlighted India's deep-rooted commitment to ensure that every individual, regardless of background, gender, age, or ability, has the opportunity to participate and excel in sports and reaffirmed the commitment to inclusion, ethical practices, and anti-doping efforts.

Rajesh Aggarwal, Secretary, Department of Empowerment of Persons with Disabilities, and Chief Commissioner for Persons with Disabilities also addressed the gathering.

Dr Mayumi YaYa Yamamoto, Director, Asia/Oceania Office, WADA, also joined the NADA India Inclusion Conclave virtually.

UNESCO COP9 Bureau Chairperson Matar Ba and its members and Neil Murrell, Chairperson of UNESCO Anti-Doping Convention's Fund Approval Committee, and its members were present on the occasion.

The Conclave featured engaging panel discussions on key topics like legal framework, technology, and sport values, along with insightful reflections from our para-athletes, and an inclusive anti-doping workshop on significant topics that will help shape the future of inclusion in anti-doping, the release said.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor