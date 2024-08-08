Manu Bhaker Awarded ₹30 Lakh After Winning Two Bronze Medals at Paris Olympics 2024 (See Pics)

The Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports awarded ace shooter Manu Bhaker a cash prize of ₹30 lakh on Thursday after securing two bronze medals at the Paris Olympics 2024. Bhaker shared a photo of her meeting with Union Sports Minister Dr. Mansukh Mandaviya on X (formerly Twitter). In the post, Bhaker expressed her gratitude, saying, “It was an honour to meet the Hon'ble Minister of Youth Affairs and Sports, Dr. Mansukh Mandaviya today and personally thank him for his support and encouragement. With his continued efforts, the nation's sportspersons can reach even greater heights!”

It was an honour to meet the Hon'ble Minister of Youth Affairs and Sports, Dr. Mansukh Mandaviya today and personally thank him for his support and encouragement. With his continued efforts, the nation's sportspersons can reach even greater heights! 🇮🇳🙏#Cheer4Bharat#Paris2024… https://t.co/1cC3w4w4T0pic.twitter.com/uR29jCGlZp — Manu Bhaker🇮🇳 (@realmanubhaker) August 8, 2024

Bhaker made history by becoming the first Indian since independence and the second overall to win two medals in a single edition of the Games. Her achievements included a bronze in the 10m air pistol event and another in the 10m air pistol mixed team event with partner Sarabjot Singh. Bhaker narrowly missed a third medal in the women's 25m pistol event.

Mandaviya praised Bhaker’s historic performance and expressed that her success would inspire the nation's youth. “Today I met the daughter of the country @realmanubhaker, who returned home after winning two bronze medals in #ParisOlympics2024. Congratulations and best wishes for this historic victory. Manu Bhaker’s success will inspire millions in the Indian sports world. The entire country is proud of her,” Mandaviya wrote on X.

#ParisOlympics2024 में दो कांस्य पदक जीत कर स्वदेश लौटीं देश की बेटी @realmanubhaker से आज मिलकर उन्हें इस ऐतिहासिक जीत के लिए बधाई व शुभकामनाएं दीं।

मनु भाकर की यह सफलता भारतीय खेल जगत के करोड़ों युवाओं को प्रेरित करेगी। पूरे देश को उन पर गर्व है। pic.twitter.com/U09VAVXTQd — Dr Mansukh Mandaviya (@mansukhmandviya) August 8, 2024

Bhaker's performance at the Paris Olympics marked a significant moment for Indian shooting, ending a 12-year wait for a shooting medal at the Olympics and making her the fourth Indian and second woman to win two medals in individual events.