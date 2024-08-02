Manu Bhaker Shines at Paris Olympics 2024, Eyes on a Hat-Trick of Medals with 25m Pistol Final Qualification

Manu Bhaker has made history at the Paris Olympics 2024 by becoming the first Indian athlete to win two medals in a single Olympic event. On Sunday, she secured a bronze medal in the 10m air pistol mixed event with Sarabjot Singh and followed it with another bronze medal in the individual 10m pistol category. Her impressive performance continues as she has now entered the finals for the 25m pistol event, making her the first Indian to qualify for three finals in a single Olympics.

Manu Bhakar qualified for the 25m pistol finals with a total score of 590, placing her second in the category. Her performance in the preliminary rounds included scores of 97, 98, and 99 in the preseason, and 100, 98, and 98 in Rapid, showcasing her consistency and skill.

With her historic achievements, Manu Bhakar is now in contention to complete a hat-trick of medals. The final for the 25m pistol event will take place tomorrow, Saturday, at 1 PM. Her continued success at the Games underscores her status as one of India's leading shooters and adds a significant milestone to her career.