Markram excited to embrace ‘new challenges’ at Durban’s Super Giants for SA20 season 4

New Delhi, Sep 22 South Africa men’s T20I captain Aiden Markram said he is excited to embrace the new challenges coming his way after joining Durban’s Super Giants for SA20 season four after spending three highly successful campaigns with Sunrisers Eastern Cape.

Markram, who led the St George’s Park-based Sunrisers to back-to-back titles and a runners-up finish last season, was snapped up by the Super Giants for R14 million, despite his previous team exercising their Right to Match (RTM) card.

“It's exciting. Something new is always exciting. On the other side of it, obviously sad to leave Sunrisers. Had a really good three years with them, great people, great coach with Adie Birrell.”

“So that part of it is obviously sad, but I spent some time with Lucknow Super Giants at the IPL and obviously now with Durban or going to Durban is going to be exciting. New challenges, different conditions, new teammates, some different teammates. It's always exciting to be able to sort of see those new things and face different challenges,” said Markram in a tournament release on Monday.

The Super Giants endured a tough season three, managing just two wins from 10 matches and finishing at the bottom of the standings. But Markram is optimistic about the squad’s prospects, buoyed by a mix of international stars and emerging talent.

The side has also got the services of England’s T20 World Cup-winning captain Jos Buttler, Heinrich Klaasen, exciting fast bowlers Kwena Maphaka and Gerald Coetzee, along with the mystery spin of West Indies legend Sunil Narine and Afghanistan prodigy Noor Ahmad.

“I checked the squad now. There's some world beaters there. When you realize those guys are on your team, naturally you get quite excited about it. None more so than Klaasie (Klaasen) … he's been lighting the world on fire the last 18 months or whatever it's been, two years, maybe even longer.”

“Really good signings at the auction as well. Good players, some nice young, exciting players with your proper X-Factor guys as well. I'm excited to mingle with everyone, excited to create a good, happy, fun environment. That's what the SA20 is about for me and I'm sure everyone's going to love their time there in Durban.”

Durban’s Super Giants will open their SA20 season four campaign against defending champions MI Cape Town at Newlands Cricket Ground in Cape Town on December 26.

