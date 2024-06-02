Mary Earps to miss England women's Euro qualifier against France due to injury

London, June 2 England goalkeeper Mary Earps will miss their Women's Euro 2025 qualifying match against France on Tuesday due to hip injury.

Manchester United goalkeeper Earps sustained a minor hip injury in their 1-2 loss to France at St James Park on Friday. She was replaced by Hannah Hampton in the eighth minute of the game and later left the venue on crutches.

Birmingham City's Lucy Thomas has been called into the squad for Tuesday's trip to France.

England manager Sarina Wiegman termed the loss "absolutely frustrating" after their first defeat in European qualifying since 2002.

Defending European champions are in third place in League A Group 3 with four points after one win, one draw and a loss in their three matches. England need to finish in the top two spots in their group to automatically qualify for the Euro 2025 in Switzerland.

After taking on France in Saint-Etienne on Tuesday, England will host Ireland before travelling to Sweden for their final group clash in July.

