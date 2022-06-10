Mary Kom suffers injury during bout, withdraws from CWG boxing trials

Six-time world champion Mary Kom withdrew from the ongoing Women's Boxing trials for the 2022 Commonwealth Games due to an injury suffered on Friday.

During the 48 kg contest against Nitu, the London Olympic bronze medallist sustained a knee injury just after a minute into the opening round. The veteran boxer came back into the ring after medical assistance and the bout was resumed. However, Mary Kom was still experiencing intense pain that eventually forced her to leave the ring towards the end of the opening round. The referee stopped the bout and declared Nitu the winner with the RSCI verdict. With this, Mary Kom's challenge for a spot at the Birmingham Games also came to an end.

Nitu will face Manju Rani in the final on Saturday, aiming to seal the CWG berth in the 48kg.

The Commonwealth Games 2022 will be held in Birmingham, UK from July 28 to August 8.

( With inputs from ANI )

