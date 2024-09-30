Mary Kom urges India boxers to "work harder", wants BFI to focus on shortcomings

New Delhi [India], September 30 : The 2012 Olympic medallist Mary Kom was disappointed about India ending the Pairs Olympics without a single medal and urged the boxers to work harder for future events.

The six-time World Champion graced the Army Sports Conclave with her presence along with other sports personalities.

For the Paris 2024 Olympics, India fielded six pugilists featuring four women and two men to compete for a podium finish. Even though star boxers stepped into the ring, India still returned empty-handed from the Paris Olympics.

After an underwhelming run in the Summer Games, Mary Kom urged the boxers to work harder and asked the Boxing Federation of India (BFI) to focus on the existing shortcomings.

"I feel very bad because we could not win any medals (in the Paris Olympics). There was a lot of disappointment because we could not get any medals. I urge the boxers to work harder, and the federation should focus on the shortcomings," Mary told ANI.

Amit Panghal and Nishant Dev competed in the men's 51kg and 71kg, respectively. In the women's category, Nikhat Zareen (50kg), Preeti Pawar (54kg), Jaismine Lamboria (57kg) and Lovlina Borgohain (75kg) fought for a medal. Despite their best efforts, the boxers couldn't add to India's six medals at the Paris Olympics.

Mary Kom also opened up about her experience at the Army Sports Conclave and added, "The Army Sports Conclave was a very good event. I feel very happy after participating in such events that aim to promote sports."

India men's hockey team captain Harmanpreet Singh was also present during the conclave. The hockey team has been flying high with a set of scintillating performances in major tournaments.

Harmanpreet gave credit to the team coach and players for their incredible run and said, "The team is performing very well, and we are winning a lot of medals. The credit goes to the team coach and players."

Recently, India successfully lifted the men's Asian Champions Trophy for the fifth time with a nervy 1-0 win over the hosts, China.

India also won a bronze medal at the Paris Olympics with a 2-1 victory over Spain. India won consecutive bronze hockey medals for the first time in 52 years since the 1972 Munich Games.

