Masters Inter-Club Badminton: Deanne, Sandeep emerge champions

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], May 1 : Deanne Rodrigues (Bandra Gym) and Sandeep Mohan (Andheri SC) combined to defeat the fancied pairing of Naheed Divecha (Bom Gym) and Rajesh D'Souza (Catholic Gym) and lift the 80+ mixed combination title in the 29th Badminton 45 GD Birla Memorial Masters Inter-Club Tournament at the Bombay Gymkhana courts.

After losing the close first set 29-30, Deanne and Sandeep won the second 21-17 and trailed 17-20 in the decider before rallying to win it 23-21 and lift the title.

The men's 45+ singles titles were won by former international Mangrish Palekar (Willingdon SC), who defeated top seed Shailesh Daga (Bom Gym) 21-14, 21-14.

Top seeds Bibash Chatterjee and Rajesh D'Souza of Catholic Gym rallied after losing the first game to get the better of second seeds Ayaz Billawal and Gautam Ashra of Bombay Gym 11-21, 21-18, 21-16 in the Men's 110+ combination final.

Mixed Combination 80+ (final): Sandeep Mohan/Deanne Rodrigues beat Rajesh D'souza/Naheed Divecha 29-30, 21-17, 23-21

Men's Combination 85+ (quarters): Deepak Jaitly/Mangrish Palekar beat Ramakrishnan/Sandeep Mohan - 15-6, 15-9; Prashant Shah/Vikas Shetty beat Kaushal Shah/Viren Shah - 17-15, 21-20; Prasad Shetty/Rajesh Bhanushali beat Nigel D'souza/Rajendra Naik - W.O; Nikhil Kolkatkar/PM Balakrishna beat Bibash Chatterjee/Yameer Sanghvi - 15-10, 15-12.

Men's Combination 110+ (finals): Bibhash Chatterjee/Rajesh D'souza (1) beat Ayaz Bilawala/Gautam Ashra (2) - 11-21, 21-18, 21-16.

Men's singles 45+ (final): Mangirish Palekar beat Shailesh Daga (1) - 21-14, 21-14.

