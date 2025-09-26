"Matter of pride for Sports Authority of India": Vishnu Kant Tiwari on completing target

New Delhi [India], September 26 : The Jawaharlal Nehru (JLN) Stadium on Friday has a new fitness and warm-up centre, along with a newly built nine-lane Mondo track, marking another significant step in strengthening India's sporting infrastructure.

Secretary of the Sports Authority of India (SAI), Vishnu Kant Tiwari, said the completion of the project was a moment of pride for the organisation.

"It is a matter of pride for the Sports Authority of India that we have completed the target which was given to us," he said.

Expressing confidence in India's sporting future, Tiwari added, "We are hopeful that Indian athletes will win a lot of medals for the nation."

On Tuesday, Union Minister for Youth Affairs and Sports Mansukh Mandaviya took a detailed tour of the stadium, including areas such as the Accreditation Centre, Medical Centre, the newly laid warm-up track, and the main Mondo track, amongst others, which he had inaugurated on August 29, 2025. The track will host some of the world's finest para-athletes from over 100 countries during the championships. There will be a total of 73 para-athletes vying for the top spot from the host nation.

The upgraded facilities at JLN Stadium are expected to play a crucial role in providing top-class training and preparation grounds for athletes, as India looks to make a stronger mark in global sporting events.

India is set to host its biggest para-sporting spectacle, the New Delhi 2025 World Para Athletics Championships, at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium from September 27 to October 5.

Paralympic Committee of India (PCI) has upgraded Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium with a world-class Mondo track, para-friendly gym, and long jump pits to host the New Delhi 2025 World Para Athletics Championships.

A record 73 Indian athletes, led by Paralympic gold medallist Sumit Antil, will compete as India builds on its 29 medals at Paris 2024.

