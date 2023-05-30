Max Verstappen expresses doubts about continuing in Formula 1 beyond 2028

Monte Carlo [Monaco], May 30 : Red Bull's ace driver Max Verstappen is on the path to winning the third consecutive drivers' championship this year after his win at Monaco GP last weekend.

Verstappen is on the top of the charts and his team's dominance will ensure his title contention in the coming seasons too.

However, in a recent interview with Sky Sports, the two-time driver championship winner expressed doubts about continuing as an F1 driver after his contract ends with Red Bull in 2028.

Red Bull Racing is leading the constructor championship this season with 249 points and is also leading in the driver standings 2023 with both their drivers, Verstappen and Perez standing at the No.1 and 2 spots respectively.

As per Sky Sports, Verstappen spoke about his love for racing and stated that he wants to compete in other racing competitions not just in F1. "I love racing otherwise I wouldn't be on the simulator at home doing other kinds, but that's the thing, I also like doing other kinds of racing, not only Formula 1,"

"I know that I will be 31 when it's the end of my contract. At that point already I will have been in F1 a very long time and it's a lot of work. It's travelling a lot, not only the races but in between you're travelling to the factory, you have marketing commitments and I'm really a person who loves to be at home."

"I like to be competitive and I like to win but if you can't fully motivate yourself to get to every race, then that's the point you have to question yourself, 'do you really want to continue?'" Verstappen added as per Sky Sports.

Verstappen is currently in his ninth season in Formula 1 having debuted as the sport's youngest driver at the age of 17 in 2015.

He expressed his desire to compete in the 24 Hours of Le Mans endurance race."I love doing Le Mans, I love doing other 24-hour races, I love watching the GT3 cars go around the Nordschleife."

"All these kinds of things I want to experience in my life and I don't want to be doing them when I'm 40 or 50 because then I'm not at the peak of my performance. When I'm 31, I'm pretty sure I'm still capable of doing great things," he concluded.

Verstappen has previously stated that he is not motivated by records and the status of Red Bull's car in 2028 will be one of the most important factors in his decision to continue racing in Formula 1.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor