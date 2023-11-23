Mayur Garg clinches maiden sub-junior boys’ billiards crown

Chennai, Nov 23 Gujarat’s Mayur Garg annexed the sub-junior boys’ billiards crown in the 90th National Billiards & Snooker Championships at the Nehru Indoor Stadium here on Thursday, defeating local lad Laxmi Narayanan 493-302 in the final.

Garg racked up breaks of 49, 44, and 45 as he took control of the contest against fancied Laxmi Narayanan, a semifinalist last year.

“I’m thrilled to win my first National title,” said Garg, who put it across last year’s finalist Mayank Karthik of Karnataka in the semifinal. “I’m now looking to make it a double by winning the snooker crown too,” he added.

Laxmi Narayanan rued the missed opportunity, but said, “making it to the final is an improvement from last year. My focus now is on the snooker competition.”

The sub-junior boys’ snooker is in progress, while the preliminary rounds of junior boys’ billiards and snooker events got underway on Thursday.

According to the schedule, the sub-junior and junior billiards & snooker for girls will be held between December 14 and 21, the 6-Red Snooker for men and women from November 30 to December 7, the Senior Billiards and snooker for men and women between December 6 and December 22 and the Masters' snooker from December 21 to 25.

