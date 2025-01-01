McGrath backs Starc to be match-ready for Sydney Test

Sydney, Jan 1 Australian legend Glenn McGrath believes that Mitchell Starc would leave no stone unturned to be match-fit for the crucial New Year’s Test at the Sydney Cricket Ground (SCG), starting on January 3.

Starc suffered rib and back soreness during the Boxing Day Test. The 34-year-old, a crucial cog in Australia’s pace attack, was seen battling through the pain to help his team win the Boxing Day Test.

"It will be up to Mitch and the powers to be (whether he plays). He will be doing everything possible to be out in the middle. He is such a massive part of this Australian team, and when he is on fire, he is as good as anyone going around.

"He’s been bowling incredibly well. Fingers crossed he has pulled up well and can get through this Test," McGrath was quoted as saying by Fox Cricket.

Starc has been a standout performer for Australia this summer, claiming 15 wickets at an average of 28.73 across four Tests. His rib and back issues necessitated precautionary scans after the Melbourne Test, raising doubts about his availability for the SCG clash.

Reports suggest that Starc’s participation in the series finale will depend on his ability to manage the pain and whether team management deems him fit to play.

“Australia will want to go in with their best team ... I hope Mitchell Starc is out there come day one,” McGrath added.

The fifth Test at the SCG, famously known as the Pink Test in support of breast cancer awareness, holds special significance for the Australian cricket community.

While Australia leads the series 2-1, India needs a victory in Sydney to retain the Border-Gavaskar Trophy, which they have held since 2017.

